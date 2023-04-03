Montero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

With Mike Moustakas drawing the nod at third base Monday, Montero will sit after he had manned the position in each of the Rockies' first four games of the 2023 season. Montero recorded four hits -- including a home run -- across his 16 at-bats in the Rockies' season-opening series in San Diego, but he struck out eight times.