Montero went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Giants.
Montero was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and immediately drew a start at third base while hitting seventh. It's unclear exactly how he'll pick up playing time, as Ryan McMahon is the team's primary third baseman and Brendan Rodgers has shown more at the dish of late. Prior to his promotion, Montero had hit .314/.384/.518 -- albeit in a hitter-friendly environment -- with Albuquerque.
