Montero is focused on improving his defense, and specifically his foot quickness, this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Montero entered spring training blocked from a starting job, though Brendan Rodgers' shoulder injury has opened a slot along the infield. As a result, Montero will have the chance to start at the hot corner, but he has to prove capable of making the average play defensively. He's shown promise with his bat throughout his minor-league career, though he is off to a slow start this spring with only five hits -- one for extra bases -- across 24 at-bats. Nolan Jones and Mike Moustakas are other candidates to start at third base.