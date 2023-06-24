Montero went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Montero has hit safely in his last two games, going 4-for-7 in that span after enduring an 0-for-20 skid over his previous six contests. Friday marked his first multi-hit effort since he was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in late May. The infielder has a .209/.242/.341 slash line, two home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles and a triple over 95 plate appearances. He could remain limited to a short-side platoon role at first base unless he can get hot at the plate.