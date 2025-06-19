Rockies' German Marquez: Blanks Nats for third win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (3-8) earned the win Wednesday over the Nationals, allowing six hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.
It was a strong effort from Marquez, who's allowed just one run over 10.2 innings in his last two starts. The right-hander's lowered his ERA to 6.11 with a 1.64 WHIP and 50:24 K:BB across 15 outings (73.2 innings) this season. Marquez is currently in line for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers in his next start.
