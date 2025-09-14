Marquez (3-14) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Padres.

Marquez's last two starts have come on the road, but he's allowed a combined 12 runs (11 earned) over 7.1 innings in those games. The right-hander gave up three runs in each of the first two frames and continued to labor before Roansy Contreras relieved him in the third. On the year, Marquez has an awful 6.65 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 77:44 K:BB through 115 innings over 24 starts. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Angels in his next outing.