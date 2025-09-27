Marquez (3-16) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Giants.

Marquez was hit hard early, as Willy Adames hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Heliot Ramos added a three-run blast in the second. Marquez lost eight of his last 11 starts this season and allowed 50 runs (44 earned) over 52.1 innings in that span. Overall, he wasn't much better, finishing 2025 with a 6.70 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 83:48 K:BB across 126.1 innings over 26 starts. While he avoided a season-ending injury this year, his poor numbers -- the worst he's had in a full season in his career -- will likely lead to a tepid free-agent market for the right-hander.