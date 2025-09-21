Marquez (3-15) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

This was one of Marquez's best starts of the year, but it went unrewarded as the Rockies failed to generate any run support. He still allowed a pair of home runs, which were solo shots by Taylor Ward and Nolan Schanuel. Marquez has lost four of five starts since returning from biceps tendinitis, and he's allowed 26 runs over 23.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 6.49 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 82:45 K:BB through 122 innings across 25 starts. The right-hander's last start of the season is projected to be at San Francisco.