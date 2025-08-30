Marquez (3-12) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Marquez was far from sharp in his first major-league start since July 20, surrendering at least five runs for the eighth time this season. It was the first instance of the year that the veteran right-hander came away with no strikeouts, and he's now walked at least three in four of his past five outings dating back to June 29. Marquez has a miserable 5.87 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 73:38 K:BB across 102.2 frames, so he likely won't be a recommended fantasy option at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the division-rival Giants next week.