Marquez said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with right biceps tendon inflammation and is likely to land on the injured list, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez sustained the injury in his start in Sunday's loss to the Twins. The Rockies haven't provided a timeline for Marquez's return, but he'll likely be out for longer than the minimum 15 days. The Rockies plan to recall Tanner Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday to replace Marquez on the 26-man active roster and in the rotation.