Marquez (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Marquez made his most recent rehab outing Saturday with High-A Spokane and threw 58 pitches while recording four scoreless frames. He'll head to the highest level of the minors to put the finishing touches on his rehab from Tommy John surgery and could return in early July.

