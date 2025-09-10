Marquez (3-13) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Marquez allowed scoring plays in each of the second through fifth innings. He allowed the opening run on a wild pitch and allowed two home runs for the third time in his last eight appearances. Marquez hasn't looked comfortable since returning from right biceps tendinitis, allowing 17 runs over 14.1 innings across three starts since his activation. He's at a 6.31 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 77:42 K:BB across 112.2 innings through 23 starts this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected to make a road start versus the Padres this weekend.