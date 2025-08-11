default-cbs-image
Marquez (biceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Marquez has been throwing bullpen sessions for a week and is now prepared to take the next step in his recovery. He has been sidelined since July 21, meaning a rehab assignment is likely, but the team has yet to give a timeline for Marquez to return.

