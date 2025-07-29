Rockies' German Marquez: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (biceps) threw from 105 feet Monday, MLB.com reports.
Marquez landed on the injured list Wednesday, so it's positive that he was able to resume throwing so quickly. He hopes to throw a bullpen session soon, but he does not have a timeline to return from the injured list.
