Marquez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks across four innings. He struck out three.

Marquez made his first MLB start since April 26, 2023, after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He threw 70 pitches before being pulled. The 28-year-old managed to keep the Mets off the scoreboard until the fourth frame, but was hit hard in the fourth. He allowed five of the first six batters he faced in the inning to reach safely, including a two-run home run to Pete Alonso. Marquez walked Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded for the Mets' third run, and was able to avoid further damage by getting Brandon Nimmo to ground out with the bases loaded and end the inning. Marquez has previously been a reliable fantasy option, but fantasy managers should proceed with caution considering the right-hander's lengthy absence. The Rockies will play six consecutive games at Coors Field coming out of the All-Star break, though it's unclear when exactly Marquez will pitch.