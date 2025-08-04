Rockies' German Marquez: Throws bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (biceps) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Marquez was placed on the injured list July 23, but he has made relatively quick progress since. Manager Warren Schaeffer has already stated that Marquez will need a rehab assignment, so he may not be able to return until late August.
