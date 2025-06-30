Rockies' German Marquez: Tosses 5.2 frames in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 frames in a no-decision Sunday at Milwaukee. He struck out five.
The only blemishes on the veteran right-hander's performance were two solo homers as he allowed two or fewer earned runs for the fourth consecutive outing. Over that span, Marquez has pitched to a 1.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB across 20.1 frames while allowing three long balls. Through 83.1 total innings, the 30-year-old now sports a 5.62 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 61:27 K:BB. Marquez is currently slated to make his next start in Colorado's home series next weekend against the White Sox.
