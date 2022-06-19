Marquez didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 5-4 victory over San Diego, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Marquez started strong Saturday -- permitting one run in the first four innings -- but surrendered three in the fifth to fall in line for the loss until Colorado rallied in the bottom of the inning. Despite possessing a high 6.16 ERA, Marquez owns a significantly better 4.94 FIP and 3.83 xFIP while striking out at least six batters in each of his last three starts, all Colorado wins. The 27-year-old will need to do a better job of preventing baserunners as his 1.55 WHIP would be a career high but he's trending in the right direction and projects to start again versus Minnesota next weekend.