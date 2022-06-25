Marquez (4-5) allowed three hits and five walks with two strikeouts in 7.2 shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Twins.

Marquez's five walks were a season high, but he offset that with the three hits matching a season low. He got only one run of support, but it was enough to pick up his third win in his last four starts. In that span, he's allowed nine runs across 25.2 innings. The right-hander still has a brutal 5.58 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 68:29 K:BB across 80.2 innings in 14 starts overall, but two of his best starts this year have come in June. Marquez projects for a tough home start versus the Dodgers next week.