Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Castro took Ben Lively deep to right center in the fourth for his first home run of the year. He's notched a hit in each of his last five starts but seems to have recently shifted into a strong-side platoon role at second base with Coco Montes. The 29-year-old Castro now sits at a slash line of .268/.288/.342 with 19 RBI, 15 runs and a 5:31 BB:K over 157 plate appearances.