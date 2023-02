Castro went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Castro started the Rockies' first spring training game at second base and led off. He doubled to begin the contest and added a two-RBI triple one frame later. Castro is with Colorado on a minor-league deal, though his defensive versatility could help him win a roster spot to begin the campaign.