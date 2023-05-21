site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-harold-castro-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Harold Castro: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castro will sit Sunday versus the Rangers.
Castro will get a breather as the Rockies face southpaw Andrew Heaney on the mound Sunday. Righty bat Alan Trejo will take over at second base and bat seventh in the series finale with Texas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read