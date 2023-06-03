site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Harold Castro: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Castro isn't in the Rockies' lineup Saturday against Kansas City.
With Daniel Lynch set to take the mound for the Royals on Saturday, the left-handed Castro will begin the game in the dugout. Alan Trejo will take over at second base and bat eighth.
