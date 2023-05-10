Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The lefty-hitting Castro will head to the bench for the series finale while Pittsburgh brings southpaw Rich Hill to the mound. Platoon mate Alan Trejo will step in for Castro at second base.
More News
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Taking over second base job•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Takes seat for series finale•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Draws Opening Day start•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Good first impression•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal•