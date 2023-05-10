Castro went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday against the Pirates.
Castro started at second base for the sixth time in the last nine games, sending Alan Trejo to the bench. He's hit well in that span by collecting eight hits in 20 at-bats while also tallying four RBI and four runs scored. Unless the Rockies opt to move Ryan McMahon back to second base, there aren't many obvious options to move Castro out of the lineup, so he could see regular at-bats moving forward.
More News
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Takes seat for series finale•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Draws Opening Day start•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Good first impression•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal•
-
Harold Castro: Heads to free agency•