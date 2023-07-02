Castro went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Tigers.

Castro had gone 12 games without a multi-hit effort, batting .250 (7-for-28) with a home run and four RBI in that span. He played well Sunday, twice coming home on sacrifice flies from Brenton Doyle. Castro is batting .281 with a .643 OPS, one home run, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and eight doubles through 179 plate appearances this season. He's on the strong side of a platoon at second base, sharing the position with Coco Montes.