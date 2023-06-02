Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Castro has been hot recently, going 8-for-24 over his last six games, boosting his slash line to .279/.293/.342 through 117 plate appearances. The former Tiger isn't likely to provide much power, despite playing half his games at Coors Field -- he's yet to homer this season after hitting seven in 120 games last year. Still, he should continue to serve as the Rockies' primary second baseman against right-handed pitching.