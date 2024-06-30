Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Stallings had started at catcher in each of the past three games, but he should be headed for a stark downturn in playing time after the Rockies reinstated Elias Diaz (calf) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. Diaz will be eased back into the lineup Sunday as the Rockies' designated hitter while Hunter Goodman handles catching duties, but Diaz should see the bulk of the reps behind the dish moving forward.