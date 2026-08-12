Rockies' Jose Quintana: Set for another bullpen session

Quintana (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Quintana most recently tossed a 23-pitch bullpen session Sunday that consisted of all fastballs and changeups, so he'll be looking to build up his volume Wednesday and/or making use of his full repertoire. The veteran southpaw -- who has been on the shelf since May 25 due to an elbow sprain -- could soon be cleared to face hitters and appears to be tracking toward a return to the Rockies' active roster in late August or early September.