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Rockies' Jose Quintana: Set for another bullpen session

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Quintana (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Quintana most recently tossed a 23-pitch bullpen session Sunday that consisted of all fastballs and changeups, so he'll be looking to build up his volume Wednesday and/or making use of his full repertoire. The veteran southpaw -- who has been on the shelf since May 25 due to an elbow sprain -- could soon be cleared to face hitters and appears to be tracking toward a return to the Rockies' active roster in late August or early September.

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