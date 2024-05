The Rockies selected Rogers' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Colorado made a number of moves ahead of Monday's series opener against the Guardians, including adding Rogers and Peter Lambert to the bullpen. Rogers has pitched to a 5.44 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in nine starts at Triple-A this season and may be needed for length right away Monday behind Anthony Molina, with Austin Gomber (arm) scratched from the start.