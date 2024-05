Rogers (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits over five innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Guardians.

Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and was thrust into action after Anthony Molina covered the first 1.2 innings Monday. It was Rogers' first MLB appearance since 2022. The 29-year-old southpaw registered a 5.44 ERA through nine starts in Triple-A this season. If Rogers sticks around on the MLB roster, he'll likely continue filling some sort of bulk relief role.