Mejia earned a save against the Astros on Monday, walking one batter and striking out one over 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings.

Houston had already scored twice in the top of the eighth inning when Mejia entered with runners at second and third and only one out. The right-hander impressively put out the fire, getting a flyout and groundout around an intentional walk to prevent any additional runs from scoring. Mejia remained in the game for the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 inning to secure his first save of the campaign. It's worth noting that Victor Vodnik, who successfully converted a save Sunday, had worked on consecutive days, which may have impacted his availability for the ninth inning Monday. Still, given Mejia's impressive escape act in the eighth, it wouldn't be surprising if he gets additional occasional chances to close for a relatively unsettled Rockies bullpen.