Mejia didn't factor in the decision Thursday against the Astros, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning.

Mejia was slated to pitch the first inning before making way to Chase Dollander, but he couldn't even get out of the first inning after allowing RBI singles to Yordan Alvarez and Joey Loperfido. Mejia opened April with three consecutive scoreless outings, but the wheels have fallen off lately, allowing five runs across 2.0 innings over his last three appearances. On the season, Mejja has a balloneed 7.00 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP on eight appearances and nine innings pitched.