Mejia picked up the save in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with no strikeouts.

With current closer Victor Vodnik having pitched four of the previous five days, Mejia received the call in the ninth to convert his first career save. Mejia was not sharp, allowing three consecutive singles with one out to load the bases. The 25-year-old allowed a run on a James McCann sacrifice fly before inducing a popup to wrap the contest. The Dominican righty has pitched to a 4.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 45 total innings and could be in consideration for future save opportunities if anything happens to Vodnik while he fills in for Seth Halvorsen (elbow).