The Rockies recalled Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Jake Bird is scheduled to serve as the Rockies' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Nationals, but Kauffmann will most likely work in bulk relief behind him, given that he's capable of covering multiple innings and is the freshest arm in the Colorado bullpen. The right-hander has produced an inflated 10.19 ERA and 2.04 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 17.2 innings over five appearances (three starts) with the big-league club in 2023. Kauffmann will likely be in line for a short-term stay with the Rockies.