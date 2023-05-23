Kauffmann is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins at Coors Field.
Kauffmann was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend and picked up his first MLB start in Friday's loss to the Rangers in Arlington, where he covered 4.1 innings and surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks. Despite the poor results in his MLB debut along with the fact that he had mustered a lowly 7.78 ERA over his eight starts at Triple-A prior to his call-up, Kauffmann will receive another turn through the big-league rotation. Even in NL-only leagues, the 25-year-old right-hander doesn't look to be a useful streaming option this week.