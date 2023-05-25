Kauffmann (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Miami. He struck out two.

Kauffmann has lasted 4.1 innings in each of his first two starts. The Marlins chased him in the fifth, as four of the five batters he faced reached base. Kauffmann had a 7.78 ERA in eight starts at Triple-A before the call up to the majors. Now he has produced a 7.27 ERA for the Rockies in two starts. If the rookie gets another turn in the rotation, he won't be a reliable fantasy option.