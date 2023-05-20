Kauffmann (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Texas.

Kauffmann looked solid through three scoreless frames before the Rangers finally broke through in the fourth inning. He coughed up a two-run shot to Adolis Garcia and was charged with three more runs in the fifth. Kauffmann had a 7.78 ERA with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to his promotion for Friday's start. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.