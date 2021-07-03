Freeland (hamstring) will stay on turn in the Colorado rotation to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies will have Triple-A Albuquerque pitcher Jose Mujica on standby as a member of the taxi squad to make a spot start if Freeland incurs a setback leading up to the 9:10 p.m ET opening pitch, but the team's medical staff appears confident in the health of the southpaw's left hamstring. Freeland, who exited his last start Monday against the Pirates due to hamstring cramping, was able to complete a bullpen session Thursday without incident.