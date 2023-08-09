Gilbreath (elbow) was cleared to resume playing catch shortly after the All-Star break and was throwing off flat ground from up to 90 feet as of July 29, MLB.com reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery March 14, Gilbreath isn't a candidate to pitch for the Rockies in 2023, and his absence could even stretch into the early portion of the 2024 season. The fact that he's been able to begin a throwing program four months after surgery can at least be viewed as a positive sign at this early stage of his recovery.