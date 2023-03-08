Gilbreath (elbow) announced Tuesday that he will undergo Tommy John surgery, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
It was announced late last week that Gilbreath would likely need to undergo the operation, but the southpaw sought second opinions before announcing the decision. Because of the surgery, he'll miss all of the 2023 season, and could miss the start of the 2024 campaign as well. Gilbreath will likely be placed on the 60-day injured list whenever the team needs an opening on the 40-man roster.
