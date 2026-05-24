Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Losing streak continues

Lorenzen (2-7) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Lorenzen took his fifth straight loss, three of which have come on the road. The veteran right-hander has surrendered 25 runs (24 earned) over 25 innings in that span, though he was able to limit both walks and home runs to one apiece Saturday. For the season, he's at an awful 7.21 ERA with a 1.90 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 53.2 innings over 12 outings (11 starts). Lorenzen is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants. His 10.03 ERA in five home starts this season makes him a pure fade even against the worst offense in the majors.