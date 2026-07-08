Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Steady in no-decision

Lorenzen allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Considering the opponent, this was an admirable performance for Lorenzen, who has had more than his fair share of struggles this season. This was his longest outing since he went seven innings versus the Mets on April 24. The right-hander has allowed 15 runs (14 earned) over 31.1 innings across his last six starts, which isn't dominant, but it's a noticeable improvement. Overall, Lorenzen still has a 6.65 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 72:35 K:BB through 92 innings across 20 games (19 starts) on the year. He is tentatively projected to make a road start versus the Giants over the weekend.