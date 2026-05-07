Lorenzen (2-4) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings to take the loss versus the Mets on Wednesday.

Lorenzen gave up a home run to Juan Soto to lead off the game, and it didn't get better from there. That was the only long ball Lorenzen surrendered, but he was also tagged for a triple and two doubles among the 11 hits. He's made it through five innings in four straight starts, but he's allowed 15 runs over 22.1 innings in that span. Overall, he has a 6.92 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 39 innings over nine appearances (eight starts). Lorenzen's fly-ball tendencies just aren't a good fit for Coors Field, which will make him a risky fantasy option any time he's pitching at home. His next start is projected to be on the road in Pittsburgh.