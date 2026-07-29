Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Takes no-decision

Lorenzen allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Lorenzen wasn't very efficient, throwing 61 of 93 pitches for strikes in this outing. He was able to benefit from the road environment, giving up no home runs for the second start in a row away from Colorado. The veteran right-hander is still a risky fantasy option regardless of location, as he's struggled to limit damage more often than not. Lorenzen has a 6.54 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 80:40 K:BB through 104.2 innings over 23 appearances (22 starts) this season. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Rays.