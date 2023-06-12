Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Jones' walk-off blast came after a rain delay following Ryan McMahon's game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Jones has homered three times in his last five games and now has four long balls through 15 contests this season. He's slashing .360/.407/.680 with 12 RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases through 54 plate appearances. His productivity has helped him step into an everyday role of late between first base and the corner outfield.