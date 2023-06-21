Jones went 4-for-4 with a solo homer, two doubles, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Jones had a perfect night at the plate and was robbed a triple short of the cycle after Jake Fraley made an excellent play off the wall to hold him to just two bases in the ninth. The 25-year-old already has five home runs, five stolen bases and has eight multi-hit efforts in just 24 games since being called up May 26. The Rockies seem to have made a splash with Jones after acquiring him in an offseason trade with the Guardians and he appears to have solidified an everyday role with the club. He's now slashing .354/.436/.634 with 13 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 12 runs and an 11:30 BB:K over 94 plate appearances.