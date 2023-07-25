Jones went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday against the Nationals.

Jones entered the All-Star break with only one home run across his previous 22 games, however, he's cleared the fences four times in eight games since. Two of those have come away from Coors Field, including his two-run shot Monday. Despite the hot stretch, Jones is still striking out at a 44.8 percent clip in the same eight-game span. As a result, he'll likely remain a particularly streaky hitter across the final two months of the campaign.