Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Jones provided the Rockies' last run of the game with a sixth-inning solo shot. This was his fourth multi-hit effort in 11 major-league contests this season, and it was also his second game in a row with a steal. The 25-year-old is up to a .316/.333/.553 slash line with two homers, eight RBI and three runs scored through 39 plate appearances. Between first base and the corner outfield, Jones is quickly establishing himself in the Rockies' lineup.