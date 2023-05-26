Colorado recalled Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The initial belief was that Jones would be replacing Brenton Doyle (knee) on the Rockies' active roster, but it now appears that Doyle will not require an IL stint. Michael Toglia wound up being optioned as the corresponding move for Jones, who had been on an absolute heater offensively at the Triple-A level. Presuming he can find regular at-bats, the versatile 25-year-old is probably worth a try in deeper fantasy formats. He was slashing .356/.481/.711 with 12 homers, 42 RBI, five stolen bases and 38 runs scored in 39 games with Albuquerque.